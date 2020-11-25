You’re gonna gobble up this Thanksgiving Day forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure over the region continues to keep Central Florida mostly dry.

A few isolated sprinkles will be possible Wednesday morning along the coast, from Brevard northward.

A warming trend will begin, though, with highs increasing into the low 80s. Overall, temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average, with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Rough surf and a moderate risk of rip currents is expected at area beaches. Large waves can knock you down and make you more susceptible to being caught in a rip current, so always swim near a lifeguard station.

For Thanksgiving, expect light rain chances and lower winds speeds. Highs will reach the low 80s along the coast Thursday and Friday, with mid-80s over the interior. Mild low temps will continue, with lower 60s inland and upper 60s along the coast.

A weak front is forecast to settle south and stall across Central Florida on Saturday, bringing an increase in clouds, especially across the north half. Rain chances look too low to mention, as of now, however.

A strong cold front is forecast to push across the area on Monday, preceded by a band of showers and storms. Wind fields suggest a slight threat for isolated strong to severe storms as convection pushes quickly across the area.

Long range models show a blast of cold air moving in behind the front Monday night and Tuesday. The much cooler air will overspread the area with Tuesday’s wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s.