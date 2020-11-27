Warm weekend on tap, but big blast of cold air coming our way

ORLANDO, Fla. – The warmth from Thanksgiving continues Friday under mainly sunny skies across Central Florida.

Highs in the Orlando area will top out in the low to-mid 80s, with a few extra clouds building late in the afternoon. A few stray showers could develop over the weekend, but most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warm.

Things change Monday, though, with an Arctic cold front blasting through. Rain chances increase during the day, followed by the coldest air of the season to date.

Rain chances on the rise Monday

Highs Tuesday will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

Temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s Wednesday morning.

Expect the winds to increase early next week as well.

Tropical update

Two areas in the Atlantic are being highlighted for possible development as we approach the official end to the hurricane season Monday.