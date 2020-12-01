Freeze warnings issued for parts of Central Florida as cold air grips region

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cold air continues to build into Central Florida, with some areas starting Tuesday in the 30s and wind chill readings making it feel like it’s freezing in northern zones.

Orlando’s high will reach 58 degrees under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 75. The record high is 88, set in 1919. The record low is 32, set in 1932.

The coldest air of the season arrives overnight, with lows hitting the 30s early Wednesday in most of Central Florida.

There is a freeze warning in effect for parts of Marion and Sumter counties until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Highs will warm back into the 70s by the end of the week, with slight rain chances.

A quick line of rain moved through the Orlando area Monday, putting the city’s yearly rain surplus at 4.06 inches.