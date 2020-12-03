🌀Bye Hurricane season, hello cold air 🧤

What a FRONT! BRRRR! ☃️❄️

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hey friends! Meteorologist Troy Bridges here.

If you’re like me, you don’t mind a brief blast of cold air as long as the usual Florida warm-up happens. Right?

When it gets cold in Florida, you know the rest of the country is getting a major blast and I like seeing snow from a distance.

We are so blessed that this week’s strong front didn’t bring severe weather.

Often when we go from highs in the 80s to highs in the 50s. It usually means a strong cold front that brings damaging winds and tornadoes.

Although south Georgia and areas near Tampa had tornado warnings on Monday (ahead of the front), Central Florida was spared. I for one am certainly thankful for that!

This cold front did bring big changes as temperatures dropped into the 20s and 30s on Wednesday morning. Now get ready for MORE changes!

If you’re hoping for 70s to return, you’re in luck. Check out the warmer forecast for the weekend here.

Dipping December temps 📆🧊

Hey Pinpoint Weather Insiders, its meteorologist Candace Campos slowly thawing out. Can you guess how many layers I had to put on yesterday morning? Answer: I lost count.

Some of you might be wondering how low officially temps did go this week. Check out the answer by clicking here. I also break down how long it’s been since we’ve seen temperatures like this.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air moves in this weekend. So don’t put those jackets and winter hats away just yet. Don’t forget your furry friends, it gets cold for them too! How are you liking these colder days? Let me know by clicking here.

It’s all over! 🌀🔚

Hey guys, it’s meteorologist Jonathan Kegges here.

Hurricane season officially came to a close a few days ago, but not before setting several new records.

Until this past year, 2005 held most of the records for the Atlantic. While 2020 may have set new records, 2005 was still much more intense if you can believe it. We’re looking back at this past season and comparing 2020 to 2005 in the last Tropical Tracker of the season.

Forecasting Change: Hurricane weirdness 🌊

I’m Chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells, and this week in Forecasting Change I want to say goodbye to the 2020 Hurricane Season.

We all breathed a huge sigh of relief as the season officially came to an end on Nov. 30. Now that Jonathan Kegges took you on a recap of this season, I want to take a look at what we refer to as global weirdness. Click here to see how it impacted this very strange hurricane season.

This week in weather history ✈️⚡

Hey there everyone! It’s meteorologist Samara Cokinos joining you. I would say that I have a steaming cup of coffee in my hand, but I don’t. Shocking right? Well, on this chilly day I have a cup of cappuccino. A little different, but it gets the job done!

I was looking back and this particular moment in weather history caught my eye. It wasn’t just the weather, but it involved aviation. I am an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University grad that specifically studied aviation weather so my inner weather nerd alert was on high! Does anyone recall the Pan Am Flight 214 crash in the 60s? Well, lightning was the culprit. Read all about it here.