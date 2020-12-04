Enjoy the day; another cold front on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect a warmer day Friday across Central Florida.

After starting off in the 50s, we will be warming into the 70s.

Expect a high in the upper 70s in Orlando, with a 30% chance of rain late Friday and early Saturday. The normal high on this date is 75. The record high is 88, set in 1934.

High temperatures will be cooler behind a front that brings the rain.

Expect highs in the 60s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

Pinpointing the tropics

There is an area of low pressure trying to develop near the Azores.

It has a 10% chance of development and will not impact the U.S.