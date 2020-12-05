Pleasant weekend before cold air returns

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you didn’t take advantage of the post-Thanksgiving warmth to decorate, this weekend will be another good chance to get outside. There will be a few stray showers early Saturday, but a drying and clearing trend takeover for the rest of the day. Expect sunshine to increase north to south as Saturday pushes on.

Highs top out in the low-to-mid 70s.

Clouds once again go back on the increase Sunday to make way for another strong cold front Monday. Most of Sunday is dry with rain chances going up late Sunday into Monday.

Rain chances increase Sunday night

Highs Monday will be in the 60s.

The colder air blasts in again by Tuesday morning. The coldest air of the week settles in Wednesday, but should be a few degrees above the last cold blast that invaded Central Florida. Lows dip into the 30s and 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with patchy frost possible Wednesday morning northwest of I-4.