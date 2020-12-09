Chill out! Cold blast frosts Central Florida

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for a cold start Wednesday across Central Florida.

Many areas were in the 30s and 40s to start the day, and most of Central Florida is under a frost advisory until 8 a.m.

Orlando will reach a high in the low 60s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 74. The record high is 87, set in 1978. The record low is 29, set in 1934.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

We will be back in the 70s for highs starting Thursday, with slight rain chances on Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 3.64 inches in 2020.