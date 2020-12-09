Dipping December temperatures mark the coldest stretch of 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Although 2020 is on track to be one of the hottest years on record, Central Florida is finally getting a piece of colder air!

As soon as the calendar switched over to December, temperatures dipped to some of the coldest values of the year.

Central Florida tends to see the coldest weather during the first half of January, not December.

This is where temperature “should” be at during the first week of December. (see below)

But as we know, this December has been cold. Not only are highs staying in the 50s and 60s, but many areas in Central Florida have had two frosty mornings.

The cold days and nights have made it feel like one of the coldest starts to December on record. Check out the graphic below to see how we rank so far this month.

Orlando: 56.7° (-8.0° below average) 5th coldest

Sanford: 56.7° (-7.5° below average) 7th coldest

Melbourne: 57.7° (-7.5° below average) 7th coldest

Daytona Beach: 55.9° (-6.7° below average) 13th coldest

Of course, as Central Floridians, we all know that weather this perfect won’t last forever. The chances of keeping this streak alive is unlikely. So, enjoy this cool and crisp weather while we got it.