Warmer for the weekend! Highs closing in on 80 degrees

Orlando, Fla. – The chill is leaving the Sunshine State for now, but we won’t see as much sun for the weekend. High temperatures, however return to the upper 70s Saturday. We’ll have a better chance to jump into the lower 80s Sunday. A few showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, but most will be dry with more clouds than sun.

Temperatures will stay warm, around 80 degrees through Wednesday before our next shot of cooler air to close out next work week.

The best chance for rain comes Wednesday along a cold front that will deliver the cooler air mentioned.

Air quality will be unhealthy for unusually sensitive groups Saturday. It will improve Sunday.

