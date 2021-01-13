Central Florida to see gray day, with showers possible

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front near Central Florida will cause a cloudy Wednesday, with the chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

Expect a 20% coverage of rain, with highs in the mid-60s.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 71. The record high is 86, set in 1972.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Highs will be in the low 60s this weekend. Lows will likely dip into the 30s early Sunday in areas north of Orlando.