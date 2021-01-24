Warming up Sunday, April-like temperatures surge in Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunday will start foggy and gray again, but there will be gradual improvements through the afternoon. The best chance for a few showers will be during the first half of the day. A stray shower will remain possible along the coast for the afternoon.

Future radar

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the first half of Sunday, but there will a little more sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the 70s across most of Central Florida Sunday.

High temperatures Sunday

A thin overcast will develop Monday filtering out the sunshine a bit, but it will be very warm with highs making a run for the lower 80s. The April-like warmth sticks around through Wednesday. The warmer air won’t be good for allergy sufferers.

Temperature Trend

A strong cold front pushes through Thursday bringing back much cooler air to region by the end of the week. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 60s by Friday.