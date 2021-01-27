Fog, then warmth, then rain, then cool. Welcome to winter in Florida

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fog and warm weather lead the way Wednesday in Central Florida.

There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 9 a.m. for all of Central Florida, meaning visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile.

Orlando will reach the mid-80s for a high under partly cloudy skies, with rain possible later in the day. The normal high on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1962.

A front move through late Wednesday, bringing a cooldown to the region. Expect rain chances at 30% just ahead of the front.

High temperatures will reach the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday.

We rebound into the 70s for the weekend, with dry conditions continuing.