The 80s are so yesterday: Central Florida struggles to hit 60

ORLANDO, Fla. – What a difference a day makes.

After hitting the 80s the past few days, Orlando will reach a high in the low 60s Thursday under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 72. The record high is 86, set in 1920.

[TRENDING: Deputies: Girl abused by children’s book author | Deputy investigated for slamming student | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

We are dealing with windy conditions behind a strong front that brought storms to the southeastern U.S.

Friday’s high will be in the mid-60s.

By the weekend, there will be more sunshine, no rain and highs in the 70s.

Expect a high of 72 on Saturday and a high of 77 on Sunday.

Orlando received 0.04 inches of rain Wednesday, putting the city’s yearly rain deficit at 1.71 inches.