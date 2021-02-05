Temps to reach the 70s again in Central Floridaweekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thursday marked the coldest Central Florida morning in three years.

In Orlando, the temperature dipped to 35 degrees.

In Melbourne, temperatures dropped to 31 degrees.

This was the coldest day in Melbourne since it was 30 degrees on Jan. 18.

Central Florida did rebound nicely on Thursday.

The high in Orlando climbed to 66 degrees, and the high in Sanford jumped to 68 degrees.

The reason for the warmup was that the ridge of high pressure over Central Florida.

The pressure has moved just off the east coast.

Central Florida will see a cool evening on Thursday night.

The low in Orlando will be 11 degrees warmer than it was Wednesday. The official low at the Orlando International Airport will be 46 degrees.

On Friday the high in Orlando will be 78 degrees.

Some areas in Central Florida may hit 80 degrees.

A cold front will move into northern Florida Friday afternoon.

This front will not slam through Central Florida, but it will become stationary over the state.

As it meanders all weekend look for rain chances to grow.

Saturday will be warm and cloudy with a high of 74 degrees, but Central Florida will also have a rain chance of 20%. Sunday the rain chances jump to 60%. The latest models appear to have the rain out of here before the kickoff of the Super Bowl.