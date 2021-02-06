When will it rain this weekend in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida made it back to above normal temperatures in Central Florida on Friday.

After a frigid week, the weather conditions felt tropical in the Sunshine State on Friday.

The high in Orlando made it to 78 degrees, the high in Melbourne made it to 80 degrees.

[TRENDING: $7.2M in PPP funds used to buy Fla. mansion | These Fla. lakes have the most alligators | ‘Love triangle’ leads to fatal shooting]

A few stray showers may develop late at night, but most of the area will remain rain-free until Saturday.

Ad

During the day on Saturday, Central Florida will remain warm, but showers north and west will begin to become more widespread. Rain chances really increase late Saturday afternoon.

Saturday night into Sunday morning showers will increase in coverage and intensity. Some of the showers will become heavy. Most of this action happens between 3 a.m. and daybreak in Orlando.

As the day goes on Sunday the front sags farther south and the rain clears away.

By the time kickoff happens in Tampa at 6:30 p.m. the showers will have ended in Tampa, and the game looks to be mostly rain free.

The temp at the beginning of the game will be 68 degrees with a light breeze.