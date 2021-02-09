Sunshine State: Central Florida temperatures to soar 10 degrees above average

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Sunshine State will live up to its billing Tuesday, with high temperatures soaring into the 80s.

Before that, however, there is a dense fog advisory in effect for most of Central Florida until 9 a.m., meaning visibility is less than a quarter of a mile.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 73 degrees, but you can expect a high of 83. The record high is 87, set in 1921.

There’s a 20% coverage of rain in Marion and Flagler counties.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s most of the week.

We will see temperatures in the 80s through Friday, when rain chances jump to 50%.

The weekend will likely have highs in the low to mid-70s.