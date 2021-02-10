Fog moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was very warm in Central Florida on Tuesday.

In Leesburg, temperatures reached 84 degrees. This was was hot enough to break the old record of 82 degrees from back in 2018.

The forecast for Tuesday night, the fog will become an issue again. The fog has already started in some spots. Visibility will eventually drop to less than one-tenth of a mile for some of you.

[TRENDING: Trooper Steve diagnosed with cancer amid pandemic | Latest on $1,400 payments | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

The overnight low in Orlando will drop to 65 degrees.

Wednesday morning the fog hangs on until about 8 a.,. or a little later. Once the fog burns off Central Florida will have another hot day for February.

The normal high this time of year is 73 degrees. Look for the high on Wednesday to make it back to at least 84 degrees in Orlando. The warm

week keeps on going Thursday with a high of 84 degrees. With this much heat, the sea breezes will kick in.

The heat and wind won’t be able to produce any severe weather, but they will collide each day.

Each day there will be a chance of light showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.

By Friday, the next cold front will be on the way. This front will push Central Florida’s rain chances up to 50 and 60% for Friday and Saturday.

The high on Saturday will drop into the 70s.