Hope you love the rain on Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday started off with patchy fog across Central Florida.

Highs in the Orlando area will reach the mid-80s, with a 50% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 74. The record high is 88, set in 1939.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Rain chances will stay high over the weekend due to an area of low pressure that will be moving along a stalled front.

Saturday’s high will be in the low 80s, with rain chances at 60%.

Rain chances will stay at 60% on Sunday, which is Valentine’s Day, with highs in the mid-70s.

Orlando’s yearly rain deficit is 2.46 inches.