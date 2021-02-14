LIVE RADAR: More waves of rain expected overnight, will linger through much of Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ample moisture that’s flowing through Central Florida, courtesy of a stalled front, will send more waves of rain through the overnight hours.

Lows will settle in the mid- to upper 60s under cloudy skies, and most areas will be fairly dry through midnight.

A few light rain showers will pop up over northern Marion County, and then southern Osceola and Brevard counties will follow suit closer to 1 a.m. More widespread activity will pick up after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Storm timing overnight will be closer to 2 a.m. through daybreak. The main hazards will be torrential rain, strong wind gusts, and an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Showers will linger through midmorning and then pick up again by the afternoon as it gets warmer.

By the time the Daytona 500 begins, the rain chances will have picked up and stick around for a few hours. If you’re planning on going, be sure to take some rain gear and a towel to dry off those seats.

By Sunday evening, things should be slowing down.

The high Sunday will reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues for the week ahead. By next weekend, it should be drier, windy and a bit colder.