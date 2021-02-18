Central Florida could feel record heat before cold front drops temps in time for weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 meteorologists are pinpointing a new front that will move across Central Florida by Friday afternoon and evening.

It hasn’t made its way here yet but once it does, it will bring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Expect mostly dry conditions Thursday with only a 20% chance for rain and near-record high temperatures for today.

Temperatures will warm to 86 degrees Thursday.

“On Wednesday, we had .02″ of rain officially, putting our deficit at .92 inches since Jan. 1,” meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Wednesday’s high was only 68 degrees. The record high for Wednesday’s date was 88 degrees set in 1944.

The record high for Thursday is 87 degrees, which was set in 1962. The normal high for Thursday is 74 degrees.