Temperatures to hit 86 degrees in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Floridians are looking at a mild night on Wednesday. It was pretty cloudy earlier in the day.

Overnight the low in Orlando is set to not drop much. Most areas are going to stay steady with a temperature in the mid-60s.

The area could see some patchy fog before sunrise.

During the day Thursday, look for only a small chance of showers, rain chances are only 10%, but there will be a huge jump in temperatures.

The high in Orlando tomorrow will be 86 degrees. This is a degree shy of the record of 87. The record was set in 2020.

Look for a huge change on Friday. The next cold front is set to march into Central Florida by mid-day. The showers will begin in Orlando by about noon, and heavier, isolated storms will follow as the front arrives. For now, the storms look like they could be strong in spots, but not severe.

Once the storms are done, the chill takes over. Central Florida will drop to an overnight low of 42 Friday night into Saturday morning. On Saturday, Central Florida will remain breezy and chilly with a daytime high of only 63 degrees.

Sunday will bring a near-normal day with a high of 71 degrees and lots of sunshine.

By Monday, Central Florida will be back to above normal temps with a high of 76 degrees.