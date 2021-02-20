Temperatures to drop into the 40s in Central Florida

Central Florida saw big changes in the weather on Friday.

Central Florida started off hot, temperatures reached 88 degrees in Melbourne. This ties the record for the date from 1975. In Orlando we maxed out at 87 degrees for a high, missing the record by a degree.

The rain arrived later in the day. As the cold front pushed over Central Florida, the storms were strong in spots and produced a severe thunderstorm warning for Brevard County.

The rain will end Friday night and the chill will take over.

The low in Orlando will drop to 45 before sunrise Saturday. Up in Ocala, look for the low to dip to 39 degrees.

During the day Saturday, look for a sunny sky and a cool breeze. The high in Orlando will make it to 65 degrees.

By Sunday, the high will be back to 70 degrees.

On Monday, we will make it back to 78 degrees.

The week ahead appears to be mostly mild to above normal without any rain.