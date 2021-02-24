State of sunshine: Central Florida heads back to the 80s

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for a beautiful afternoon across Central Florida on Wednesday after starting off a bit mild.

Expect lots of sunshine all week long, including the weekend.

Orlando will reach a high near 82 on Wednesday and Thursday. The average high in Orlando on this date is 75. The record high is 90, set in 1962.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Expect highs in the mid-80s for the weekend.

There’s no chance of rain through Sunday.

We will be near 90 starting next week.

Orlando’s rain deficit is 1.41 inches in 2021.