LIVE RADAR: Rain sinks into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A surface low and cold front is pushing into Central Florida on Wednesday, dragging rain and storms into the region through midday.

Rain chances will remain near 50% for the first half of the day.

The main band of showers is expected to enter Lake County around daybreak, propagating southward through the day, reaching the Treasure Coast by early afternoon. Rain coverage will hover around 40-50% for much of the area, tapering off later in the day.

Expect skies to quickly clear behind the front, as it is expected to exit by Wednesday afternoon. Then, dry conditions will be in place for the overnight.

High temperatures in Orlando will remain in the mid-70s, with lows tonight cooling into the 50s.

By Thursday and Friday, a large area of high pressure will build in, allowing for two nice days in the 70s, under mostly clear skies.

Our next round of rain arrives Saturday as a reinforcing shot of cold air slides into the region. The long-range forecast continues to show a marked increase in rain chances Friday night and into Saturday, along with a chance of a few strong storms. Rain chances will remain high for the first half of Saturday with the fast-moving front pushing offshore later in the day.

Ad

Behind the front, temperatures will remain below average, near 70 degrees.

Brisk onshore breeze from the Atlantic on Sunday behind the low, will produce coastal and marine hazards with rough surf Sunday. High pressure over the mid-Atlantic will keep temperatures cool, with no rain chances expected at least the first half of next week.