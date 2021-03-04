Comfortable day on tap for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to build into Central Florida behind a cold front, leading to a welcomed change in the recent warm weather pattern.

Skies will clear Thursday, and the breeze will remain out of the north, with seasonal afternoon highs in the low to md-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Generally dry conditions are expected through the rest of the week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies into Friday afternoon.

By Friday night and into Saturday, an upper low over the southern plains will produce an increased threat in local rain chances, along with a few strong storms.

The forecast calls for a 70% chance of showers, with coverage diminishing quickly by late Saturday afternoon.

In the wake of the front, temperatures will drop into the mid to low 50s early Sunday morning, with a nice stretch of pleasant 70-degree weather into early next week.

