Temperatures to hit the 80s this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida is still under a strong ridge of high pressure.

This high pressure will keep any big changes from happening.

This will also keep the sunshine and warmth in the area

Temperatures will continue to climb this weekend.

Friday was two degrees warmer than Thursday in Central Florida.

It will get even warmer on Saturday.

Temperatures hit 81 degrees at the Orlando International Airport on Friday

Overnight, Central Florida will stay clear and will have a low of 59 degrees.

Saturday, temperatures will warm to the upper 70s by the middle of the day and will reach 83 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday, the high in Orlando will hit 85.

Monday, more of the same as the high jumps to 86.

Tuesday will also bring in a high of 86 degrees.

On Wednesday the rain chances creep in at 20% with a daytime high of 87 degrees for St. Patrick’s Day.

Thursday, Central Florida will have a high near 90 degrees and a 30% chance of rain.

It’s the last weekend of Bike Week 2021 in Daytona Beach.

The temperatures will be just a little cooler than in Orlando. Look for Saturday to have a high of 73 degrees with no chance of rain.

Temperatures will hit 75 degrees on Sunday in Volusia County.