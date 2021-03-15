Wait, it’s still winter? 90s possible this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s getting hot in here!

Central Florida will see highs above average to start the workweek, with 90 degrees possible in the coming days.

Expect a high of 86 in Orlando on Monday under mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 78. The record high is 91 degrees, set in 1971.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday’s high will top off near 87, with no chance of rain.

St. Patrick’s Day, on Wednesday, will see a high near 90.

The next chance of rain -- at 30% -- is Thursday, but highs will stay near 90.

Relief from the heat comes at the end of the week.

Expect a slight chance of rain on Friday, with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s.

Highs over the weekend will be in the mid-70s, with slight rain chances.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.