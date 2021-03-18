Cold front to bring chance of rain to Central Florida

Central Florida is listed as marginal for severe weather for Thursday night.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The March heatwave is still going strong in Central Florida.

The high in Orlando reached 87 degrees on Wednesday.

This is nine degrees above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures could reach 90 on Thursday in Central Florida.

The record for March 18 is 92 degrees.

Clouds and showers are expected to show up in Florida on Thursday.

The cold front set to push through Florida is already producing flooding problems and tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama.

The storms will continue Wednesday night in Mississippi and Alabama.

Several tornadoes have touched down and warnings have been going on all day.

Even areas that do not have a tornado will have winds up to 80 mph.

The squall line of the cold front is expected to weaken as it approaches Central Florida.

Look for a line of showers around 7 p.m. on Thursday in Orlando.

There will be a 40% chance of showers with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Temps may reach 79 degrees on Friday.