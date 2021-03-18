Severe weather possible in Central Florida as front brings storms, cooler temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect more heat Thursday in Central Florida, ahead of a front that’s expected to bring stormy weather to the region.

High temperatures in Orlando will warm to 90 Thursday afternoon. The average high in Orlando on this date is 78. The record high is 92, set in 1921.

[TRENDING: DeSantis: Contact tracing doesn’t work | How to track your stimulus payment | Fla. closer to ban for transgender female athletes]

The cold front will move through during the evening hours. Along the front, there will be a few strong to severe storms, mostly from 9-11 p.m.

Ad

Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday, with a high of 77.

The weekend will be even cooler, with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is the first day of spring.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 3.27 inches in 2021.