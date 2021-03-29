Roller coaster forecast has highs this week ranging from 89 to 67

ORLANDO. Fla. – We are pinpointing a cloudy day on Monday across Central Florida, with highs topping off near 80.

A week front will bring clouds and a few sprinkles on and off through the afternoon.

The normal high in Orlando on this date is 80. The record high is 95, set in 1920.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Highs will reach the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before a new front drops temperatures on Friday to a high of 67 in Orlando.

Rain chances are at 30% on Tuesday and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will be dry for Easter weekend, with a high of 76 degrees on Sunday.