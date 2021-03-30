Temps to go below the 70s later this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few showers may be able to develop along the front along with a few isolated storms Tuesday afternoon in Central Florida.

Rain chances remain between 30-50 percent across the area.

Along with scattered showers, expect partly cloudy skies with highs warming into the mid to low 80s by Tuesday afternoon.

A much better chance for rain will move in on Wednesday and into early Thursday as showers and isolated storms develop ahead of our next slow-moving front.

The front is forecast to slide out of the area by Thursday morning. Ahead of the front, highs will max out near 90 degrees Wednesday, followed by a drastic drop in temperatures for the end of the week.

By Thursday, expect highs to run below average in the mid-70s, with even colder air settling in by Friday morning. The latest forecast calls for wake-up temperatures to dip into the upper 40s to low 50s Friday, with highs struggling to reach the 70-degree mark.

Dry, pleasant, and sunny conditions will follow to end the week and into the Easter weekend.