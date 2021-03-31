Central Florida to hit 90 degrees before Easter Bunny brings cooler weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is going to be another hot afternoon Wednesday across Central Florida, but a new front cools us down by Good Friday.

Expect a high of 90 degrees in Orlando, with rain chances at 30%. A couple of late afternoon thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 80. The record high is 95, set in 1907.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday’s high drops to the mid-70s, with rain chances remaining at 30%. Overnight lows dip to near 50 degrees.

Expect a high in the mid-60s on Friday, with lots of sunshine.

Saturday’s high will be in the low 70s, and Easter will top off in the mid-70s, with no rain and sunny skies.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 4.95 inches in 2021.