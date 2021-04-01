Front bounces through Central Florida, bringing cooler temperatures

Sunrise Service at Serenata Beach in South Ponte Vedra Beach, FL at the Christ Church at Serenata Service.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front is moving through Central Florida on Thursday, bringing cooler temperatures and a few on and off showers for the first half of the day.

By the afternoon, temperatures in Orlando will be in the mid- to upper 60s. The average high on this date is 80. The record high is 93, set in 1935.

[TRENDING: Gaetz investigated over relationship | Disney paying workers who get vaccine | Dozens get COVID after vaccine shots]

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday’s high will be in the mid-60s, with no chance of rain.

Ad

We will be dry through Easter weekend, with morning lows in the 50s for sunrise services.

Expect afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday.