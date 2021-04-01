Cold front moves through Central Florida

During the morning hours Thursday, a cold front will march into Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat was still on in Central Florida on Wednesday.

Leesburg hit 88 degrees for a high, this was hot enough to tie the record for the date that was set on this day last year.

In Orlando, we maxed out with a high of 88 degrees. But the record for Wednesday, in Orlando, was 95 degrees from way back in 1907. So 85 degrees in Orlando was nowhere near the record.

On Wednesday night, we are tracking showers east of Orlando. These showers are all sea breeze-driven. By about 10 p.m. most of them will have ended.

The low Wednesday night in Orlando will drop to 67 degrees.

During the morning hours Thursday, a cold front will march into Central Florida.

This front will bring a few pockets of rain, but nothing wild or severe is expected.

The wind will be pushing Thursday from the west and will be gusty.

The daytime high will struggle to 76 degrees.

Then on Friday expect more sunshine and much cooler temperatures with a high of only 65 degrees.

Ad

By the weekend the temps warm and a high of 75 is expected for Easter Sunday.