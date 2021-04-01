Temperatures to drop into the 40s in Central Florida

The cold front has passed through Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cold front has passed through Central Florida.

That means a total end to the rain and the arrival of the chill air.

Thursday night, look for the clouds to peel away and the sky to clear.

The low at the Orlando International Airport is set to drop to 47 degrees. In Ocala, the low will be closer to 40.

The wind will also be part of the story.

Thursday night, look for winds to be from the north 10 to 20 mph, with gust up to 25 mph.

The forecast for Friday is a chilly one. The high in Orlando will make it to only 65. That will be 15 degrees below normal. The wind will also continue to push tomorrow from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

By Saturday, things start to turn around. The sun will still be shining all day and the high will rebound to 70.

For Easter Sunday, the high makes it back to 77.