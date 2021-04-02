This is early April in Florida? Cooldown hits Central Florida ahead of Easter weekend

ORLANDO. Fla, – Much cooler air is sweeping in across Central Florida.

Most of the region started off Friday in the 40s, and you can expect a high in Orlando of only 65 degrees under sunny skies. The average high on this date is 80. The record high is 93, set in 1929.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s in the Orlando area, with 30s possible in northern regions and 50s along parts of the coast.

Expect highs near 70 on Saturday, with mostly sunny conditions and no chance of rain.

Highs will reach the mid-70s for most of the region on Easter Sunday. If you’re getting up early for sunrise services, expect temperatures in the low 50s.

We will be dry all weekend.