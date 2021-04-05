As temperatures rise this week in Central Florida, so does fire danger

ORLANDO, Fla. – The fire danger will be high across Central Florida for the next few days.

We will hit the upper 70s Monday in Orlando after starting out in the 50s across most of the region. The normal in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 96, set in 2017.

[TRENDING: Fla. works to stop ‘catastrophic’ pond collapse | Naval mine washes ashore in Fla. | Dogs ride the waves]

Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday and the upper 80s from Wednesday through Saturday.

Ad

We won’t see any rain chances until the end of the week. Expect only a slight chance of rain Friday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 4.03 inches.