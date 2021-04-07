Highs near 90 and no rain for days in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday started off mild across Central Florida, but it will end up hot for the next several days.

Rain chances are out of the forecast altogether until the weekend.

[TRENDING: Teen diagnosed with disorder after vaccine | Video: Gators ‘getting to know each other’ | Disney relaxes mask policy]

Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s across Central Florida into the weekend.

Ad

The high temperature in Orlando on Hump Day will top off around 87 degrees. The normal high in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 92, set in 1908.

There’s a slight chance of rain on Saturday and a 30% chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.

Orlando has a 4.23-inch rain deficit in 2021.