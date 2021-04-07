Pollen count to be high the next several days in Central Florida

The pollen count continues to spell trouble for people who suffer from allergies.

The recent heat and sunshine have led to a long bloom period for trees and an explosion of heavy pollen.

The “Allery Cast” for Thursday, Friday and Saturday is high. The next front should produce a few showers by Sunday.

This is expected to help lower the pollen. The drop is only expected to be slight. The “Allery Cast” for Sunday and Monday only dips to Medium.

The temps continue to soar for early April into the weekend with a high of 90 expected by Saturday.

The high on Sunday will drop to the mid-80s with a 40% chance of showers.

Keep in mind those showers will be widely scattered and the line of showers with the front is timing out to be late-night Saturday, not in the heat of the day.

Looking ahead to next week the daytime highs will still be above normal, but not as warm as this week.

Monday will be 86 with a 30% chance of showers. Tuesday will have an 85 with a 20% chance of showers, and Wednesday will be 86 with a 20% chance of rain.