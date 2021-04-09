Most of the weekend will be warm and dry in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect mild starts and warm afternoons for the next couple of days in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 Friday and Saturday.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 81. The record high is 96, set in 1908.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain chances increase to 20% later Saturday before jumping to 60% Sunday.

The high on Sunday will top of at 80 degrees.

As of now, highs will be in the mid-80s most of next week.

Orlando’s rain deficit stands at 4.43 inches since the start of the year.