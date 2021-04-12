Highs rebound into mid-80s in Central Florida as rain moves out

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are drying out after a stormy weekend across Central Florida.

Many areas saw hail and rain totals that added up quickly.

[TRENDING: Teen killed when stepping on power line during storm | NY judge killed in Fla. hit-and-run | How, where to get vaccine]

Orlando will rebound Monday with a high of 86 degrees, with no chance of rain. The average high in Orlando on this date is 82. The record high is 94, set in 1908.

Ad

Overnight lows will be near 60.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping to the low 80s later this week.

Rain chances return Thursday at 40%.

On Sunday, there were 1.40 inches of rain in the Orlando area, putting the rain deficit at 3.08 inches since the first of the year.