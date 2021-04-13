If you like it warm, the next couple of days are for you

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for a couple of warm days across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures near 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 82. The record high is 97, set in 2020.

Rain chances increase to 40% by Thursday, with a high in the mid-80s.

There will be slight rain chances for Friday and the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 3.17 inches.