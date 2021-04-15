Slight rain chances return to Central Florida forecast; more much-needed rain in our future

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a mainly dry week, rain chances start to creep back in late Thursday afternoon.

The best chance to see a stray shower or storm will be north of Orlando.

Most of the day will be dry, with increasing clouds. It will also turn breezy at times, with gusts of 20-25 mph out of the west and southwest.

Highs top out in the mid-80s Thursday.

Future radar

The chance for scattered storms continues late Friday afternoon, with a high in the low 80s.

Saturday is mainly dry, but another good dose of rain returns Sunday.

Highs approach 90 on Saturday but will cool off early next week as rain becomes likely through the middle of the week.

This unsettled stretch we will likely enter will continue to help the rainfall deficit across Central Florida.

Forecast rain through Wednesday

A widespread 2-4 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday with isolated higher amounts possible.