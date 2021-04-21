Here comes the sun: Central Florida dries out after record rainfall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will finally be clearing out, especially into Wednesday afternoon.

The day will start with patchy fog and a few leftover showers as a front moves to the south, but we will see more and more sunshine as the day progresses.

Expect a high of 83 in Orlando, the average high for this time of year. The record high temperature in Orlando on this date is 96, set in 1908.

Rain chances will be out of the forecast into the afternoon and Thursday.

Expect lots of sunshine Thursday and a high in the upper 70s.

Rain chances return by the weekend as temperatures reach the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando saw a high of 76 on Tuesday, with a record amount of rain at 2.52 inches. The city’s rain deficit now sits at 0.59 inches this year.