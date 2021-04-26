Forecast calls for pleasant workweek in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry and seasonably warm weather will settle into Central Florida on Monday as a ridge of high pressure takes control over the region.

Temperatures through the afternoon will warm in the low 80s along the coast andto the mid-80s further inland.

Expect lots of sunshine, with no rain in the forecast through midweek.

As we continue through the week, highs will gradually warm into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, with only a slight chance of a passing shower along our east breeze.

Unfortunately, the forecast into the later part of the week and into the weekend remain rather undertrain due to how models are handling our next front. Some models bring in more rain, while others keep rain chances low.

As of now, rain coverage increases slightly, up to 30-40% by the weekend.