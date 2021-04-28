Another nice, warm day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather conditions across Central Florida on Wednesday will pretty much be a repeat from the day before, with a warm and dry setup persisting under mostly clear skies.

A large ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic will remain north of the Orlando area, producing a steady east-southeast breeze up to 10-15 mph through the afternoon.

Highs will continue to range from the low 80s along the coast and the low to mid-80s further inland, with lows falling into the mid- to upper 60s.

By Thursday and Friday, the air mass will become more unstable as deeper moisture feeds in from the south. With this shift, we could see a small chance of showers, with highs warming to the upper 80s along the coast to near 90s for the interior.

As we head into the weekend, model forecasts become a bit uncertain as we track the arrival of our next front. As of the latest update, shower chances remain at about 30 to 40% by the afternoon, with highs generally in the mid- to low 80s.