Heat returns to Central Florida, rain chances to make a comeback

The heat is returning to Central Florida and rain chances are set to make a comeback.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is returning to Central Florida and rain chances are set to make a comeback.

Wednesday night, look for a few clouds and a nice evening. The low in Orlando will drop to 66 degrees.

Thursday, the mix of sun and clouds will continue. Wind will veer to more of a southwest flow.

[TRENDING: Pub Sub fight silences UCF grad | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Fla. school forbids vaccines]

This wind support will push the daytime highs into the upper 80s across most of Central Florida.

Ad

Central Florida will remain dry and will get very warm on Thursday.

By Friday, look for the daytime high to jump to 90 degrees.

A cold front will approach the area on Saturday. This will result in some shower chances making a return.