Spring in Florida: Heat index to reach 100 degrees in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hot, hot, hot!

Expect a high of 95 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Orlando, with “feels like” temperatures reaching 100. The record high on this date is 96, set in 1915.

Rain chances will be 30% through evening, with one or two stronger storms lingering into the night.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

A new front will ramp rain chances up to 60% Thursday, but the high will still be near 90. Lows will dip into the mid-60s.

Highs will be in the mid-80s Friday and Saturday, with no rain chances Friday through Mother’s Day, when the high will creep back to 90 degrees.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 0.88 inches in 2021.