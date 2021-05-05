Temperatures in the 90s to continue in Central Florida

Temperatures will hit the 90s again on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The weather in Central Florida continues to feel more like early summer than spring.

Monday Central Florida hit a high of 94 degrees in Orlando.

On Tuesday, it was 93 and Wednesday looks like 95 degrees.

[TRENDING: Sneak peek of Universal’s new roller coaster | 23 dead in Mexico City metro collapse | Children 12-15 could soon get vaccine]

The normal high this time of year is supposed to be 87.

There is a break coming, but not until Thursday.

Ad

Tuesday night, we will drop to a low of 72 degrees in Orlando. There will be scattered showers on the west coast sea breeze as it collides with the east coast sea breeze. This action will fill in the east of Orlando, and the showers will move back toward the communities in Volusia and Brevard counties.

The showers will not be a wild as the action on Monday night.