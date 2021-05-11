Heat lingers, rain chances increase with new front approaching

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are in for another hot couple of days across Central Florida as temperatures will warm well into the 90s.

Expect a high of 93 in Orlando on Tuesday, with a 30% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 88. The record high is 96, set in 1916.

[TRENDING: 13-year-old Fla. girl found dead | Woman confesses to murder but avoids prison | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills]

Rain chances will increase Wednesday to 50%, with a high of 93.

Ad

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Rain chances ramp up to 60% on Thursday, but highs drop to the low to mid-80s.

The weekend should be dry.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 0.29 inches in 2021.